Take advantage of Black Friday, the ulitmate online shopping event, and head to the SHOWstudio/MACHINE-A shop!

Apply the promo code: BLKFRI20OFF at the checkout to get 20% off selected Black Friday sale items for menswear and womenswear. Get your hands on pieces from Faustine Steinmetz, Marta Jakubowski, Caitlin Price and Hyein Seo.

Start your holiday shopping now! The discount will be available from Friday 25 to Sunday 27.