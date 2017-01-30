30/01/2017: Coming up for the first week of February 2017

This week starts with an exclusive launch from SHOWstudio’s Gallery! Don’t miss our gallery’s walkthrough as it explores our new exhibition Drawing From The Archive, Monday at 15:00 GMT! Our Gallery is open 22D Ebury Street, Monday-Friday 10:30-18:00. Drop us a visit and browse through our artwork!

A new Fashion Film Submission launches this Tuesday! Watch this space! If you want your work to be considered, visit our submissions page.

Our Live Panel Discussions are back! Chaired by Lou Stoppard, our New York Menswear panel will be discussing Raf Simons and his new collection. Tune in this Thursday 2 February at 13:00 GMT to watch.

Later this week, as part of our Subjective series, Winnie Harlow talks about MSN's 'The One' Music Video. Don’t miss it, this Friday 3 February at 15:00 GMT!

Plus! Stay updated on our collections coverage! New York Fashion Week Men’s starts Wednesday 1 January, so keep a look out for our show reports, catwalk imagery, fashion illustration and curated social media!