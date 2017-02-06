6/02/2017: Don't miss this week's launches!

This week marks the start of Womenswear A/W 17. With NYFW starting this Thursday, don’t miss our selection of curated social media content and catwalk imagery on our Collections page!

Stay tuned for the launch of the latest instalment of our Hospital Rooms series! This Wednesday 8 February, SHOWstudio’s Editorial Assistant Lara Johnson-Wheeler's interview with artist Michael O’Reilly launches. Explore the selection of interviews and get to know the artists promotes the improved wellbeing of mental health service users.

Genuine Leather, a new Fashion Film Submission launches this Thursday 9 February! Want to feature on SHOWstudio? Visit our submissions page for the chance to have your work considered.

This Friday, 10 February, the latest instalment of our Subjective series launches. Watch Nick Knight interview Pat Cleveland about being drawn by fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez!

Our Live Panel Discussions return this week! As a part of our comprehensive Collections coverage, tune in this Saturday 11 February at 15:00 GMT to watch our panelists discuss Calvin Klein and Raf Simons' first collection for the brand!

