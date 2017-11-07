by SHOWstudio .
A week celebrating Peter Saville on SHOWstudio
We are thrilled to announce that SHOWstudio will be celebrating the life and work of seminal graphic designer, Peter Saville this week! Saville and Nick Knight have a long history of collaboration since the artist played a key role in SHOWstudio's beginnings. The week will commence with the launch of a newly cut version of Saville's revelatory 2015 'In Fashion' interview on Wednesday 8 November 2017 15:00 GMT, followed by Soft Furnishings, a fashion film created from archive footage of Knight and Saville's 2009 editorial for Wallpaper* magazine's 'Sex' issue. Launching Sunday 12 November 2017 17:00 GMT you can also watch Saville's archive 'In Camera' interview with Lou Stoppard.
In the meantime, visit SHOWstudio x MACHINE-A to shop Saville and Julie Verhoeven's wallpaper print, based on Forget-Me-Not, the interactive computer wallpaper created by the two artists in 2001.
Make sure to tune in, and explore SHOWstudio's wealth of material on the artist who defined British visual culture.
Comment