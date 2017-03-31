Alice Hawkins is taking over the SHOWstudio Tumblr!

Starting this Saturday 1 April, London-based photographer Alice Hawkins will be taking over the SHOWstudio Tumblr!

From joining our ‘In Conversation’ interview series, to solo projects such as ‘Alice does Vegas’, 'Alice's Adventures' and ‘The Good Life’, Hawkins’ work is frequently featured on SHOWstudio.

During the week-long takeover, Hawkins will share more of her work on a series of posts that showcase her creative approach.

Head to the SHOWstudio Tumblr to keep up with Hawkins’ take over from 1-7 April!

