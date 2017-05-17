Anna Sui will be the next In Fashion interviewee!

SHOWstudio are delighted to announce that American fashion designer Anna Sui will be interviewed by Lou Stoppard on Wednesday 24 May at 8:30 BST as part of our In Fashion series!

Launching her business in 1981, Sui is noted for her eccentric, vintage and rock and roll inspired collections. Unusually, it wasn't until she had established her brand, over the course of ten years, that she decided to produce a runway collection at New York Fashion Week. Since that point, Sui has had high acclaim with some of the worlds top models and music personel, being photographed in her clothing. This year, 2017, sees Sui and her career being celebrated in a retrospective exhibition, 'The World Of Anna Sui' at London's Fashion and Textile Museum.

Tune in to this exclusive live interview on 24 May to hear Sui discuss her career, inspirations and evolving aesthetic!