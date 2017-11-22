Arthur Jafa's 'In Your Face' interview will be screened at 180 The Strand

For the newest instalment of our rolling In Your Face series, SHOWstudio's Carrie Scott interviewed cinematographer Arthur Jafa. A twist on the traditional cajoling style of celebrity interviews, In Your Face shows interviewer and subject in an honest, thought provoking discussion. We are delighted to announce that this exciting film will be showing at The Store Studios at 180 The Strand, alongside Jafa's Film Love Is The Message, The Message Is Death.

The film, soundtacked by Kanye West's Ultralight Beam and exhibited in partnership with Serpentine Galleries depicts the artist's vision of contemporary black America. Due to popular demand, The Store Studios have extended the screening of Love Is The Message, The Message Is Death until Thursday 14 December 2017.

Our interview will sit beside Jafa's piece, providing a glimpse into the life and work of the seminal artist. It will be on display between Tuesday 12th December-Thursday 14th December, 12pm-7pm Tuesday-Wednesday and 12pm-10pm Thursday, when it will conclude with a closing party.

Don't miss this interrogative interview, launching Friday 24 November 17:00 GMT on SHOWstudio!