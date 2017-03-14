Check out the new S/S 17 arrivals on the SHOWstudio/MACHINE-A e-store!

S/S 17 arrivals have launched on the SHOWstudio/MACHINE-A shop, with three new collections having just dropped!

The latest collection from ICA graduate Paula Knorr highlights her artistic background, as expressed through the clothing. Ottolinger play with the theme of contrast in their latest S/S 17 offering. The looks portray a new kind of sexuality with deconstructed construction being a key theme. Don't miss the latest collections from these emerging designers now!

Get spring ready in Sadie Williams colourful nautical collection this season. The garments can be explored on the SHOWstudio/MACHINE-A e-store now.

