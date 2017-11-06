Don't miss our illustrators in residence at 15 Floral Street!

In October 2017 SHOWstudio opened a pop-up gallery at 15 Floral Street in Covent Garden. The space aims to continue SHOWstudio's mission of displaying the best talent in illustration and the graphic arts at an affordable price range, as well as allowing a glimpse behind the scenes of the fashion industry. Throughout November and December 2017 the gallery will host some of our illustrators in residence, giving the public a chance to see their artworks come to life.

Up first is Frida Wannerberger who's worked for Pringle of Scotland, as well as Elle, A Magazine, Harper's Bazaar and Lula. December will see painter and illustrator Poppy Waddilove whose dreamlike images have been featured on Vogue Digital, Grazia and The Edit, followed by Connie Lim who's worked for brands like Guerlain and Bulgari. The series will conclude with artist, director and longtime SHOWstudio collaborator Rei Nadal, who's used her unique eye working for Gareth Pugh and Primal Scream and Jenifer Corker who creates intricate embroidered illustrations.

The pop-up is closed on Mondays, but open Tuesday-Friday 11AM-7PM and Saturday-Sunday 12 PM-6 PM. See the schedule below and make sure to come by, or shop the artists' work online on SHOWstudio x MACHINE-A.

Frida Wannerberger

10-11 November 2017

Poppy Waddilove

1-6 December 2017

Connie Lim

8-12 December 2017

Rei Nadal

14 December 2017

Jenifer Corker

15-19 December 2017