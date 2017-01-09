Don't miss this week's launches!

Menswear A/W 17 is waving London goodbye, but there still many exciting things yet to happen here at SHOWstudio!

Our LFWM live panel discussions on Wales Bonner, J.W. Anderson and Vivienne Westwood, each discussed a range of influential topics including gender fluidity, punk and runway diversity. All panel discussions can all be viewed as part of our collections coverage. Plus! Congratulations to Finn Mactaggart and Anastasiia Fedorova on their first panels of the season as our guest chairs.

Over on our Tumblr, we have illustrator Lara Mackenzie Lee interpreting the London Menswear Shows, such as Phoebe English and Craig Green.

This Tuesday, as part of our Subjective series, Guinevere Van Seenus is discussing her role in Rei Nadal's 2016 fashion film The Fall of the Corset.

Later this week, we'll be hosting a Gosha Rubchinskiy Live Panel Discussion, chaired by Anastasiia Fedorova. Tune in Thursday 12 January 11:00 GMT to watch.

We will also be covering Milan Menswear A/W 17 from Friday 13 January! Follow our collections coverage and don’t miss our Prada Live Panel Discussion on 15 Sunday 17:00 GMT, chaired by Lou Stoppard.

Also, you can still enter our Design Download competition! Just download our exclusive pattern from Simone Rocha’s S/S 14 collection and you can win an illustration by Fiona Gourlay!