Don't Miss This Weeks Talented Trio of Fashion Illustrators at 15 Floral Street

Our SHOWstudio 15 Floral St pop-up invites different fashion illustrators each week to work live at our Covent Garden gallery space, giving shoppers the opportunity to witness each artist live at work.

On Wednesday, painter Poppy Waddilove will illustrate live on site from 11am to 7pm, to be later followed by director and artist Rei Nadal on Thursday and Velwyn Yossy on Friday and Saturday.

The talented illustators have their artwork for sale, amongst others showcased at the space! Stop by to watch the artists at work or to pick up the perfect gift!

