'Drawing From The Archive' is open!

Last night, our new space at 22D Ebury Street opened its doors to friends and family to introduce our latest exhibition, Drawing From The Archive.

Continuing Nick Knight's championing of fashion illustration, this exhibition surveys SHOWstudio’s 17-year archive, showcasing artworks that challenge conventional understandings of the medium. Animations, film and footage from live broadcasts are displayed alongside original pieces by a selection of SHOWstudio’s community of over fifty artists, including the likes of Jenifer Corker, Unskilled Worker and Carylann Loeppky.

Come by and explore the exhibition and our new space! Open from 10:00am-6:00pm, Monday to Friday. All illustrations are available to browse and buy.