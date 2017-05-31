Happy Birthday to Stephen Jones!

Happy Birthday to the brilliant Stephen Jones!

In celebration of his 60th birthday and his forty years as a milliner, British milliner Stephen Jones will be taking over the SHOWstudio Tumblr as our latest guest curator!

Since graduating from Saint Martins School of Art in 1979, Jones started his millinery career by making hats for friends at a time when London was the centre for creativity and iconoclastic fashion ideas.

Jones will be posting about his journey and experiences through archive and unseen imagery.

Head over to the SHOWstudio Tumblr to keep up with Jones' take-over from 1-7 June