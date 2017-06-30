by SHOWstudio .
Haute Couture A/W 17 Panel Schedule
Our live panel line up for Paris Couture Week
During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week A/W 17, SHOWstudio will be hosting two live panel discussions on the shows that spark debate and the designers that push the boundaries.
This season, Lou Stoppard, Finn McTaggart and Mimma Viglezio chair panels alongside various industry experts on a range of issues currently affecting the fashion industry, all streamed live at either 11:00 or 17:00 BST.
See the schedule below and tune into our Iris Van Herpen and Maison Margiela couture panels.
Monday 3 July 2017 at 12:00 BST
Topic: This panel debates van Herpen's role in pushing boundaries in fashion technology and celebrates the designer's ten-year anniversary.
Panelists:
Mimma Viglezio, creative consultant
Hilary Alexander, writer
Niamh White, curator
Jose Teunissen, writer
Ariane Koek, producer
Watch the panel discussion here.
Wednesday 5 July 2017 at 17:00 BST
Topic: This panel focuses on the evolution of couture and contemporary craft.
Panelists:
Lou Stoppard, editor
Edward Meadham, designer
Amy De la Haye, professor
Dilara Findikoglu, designer
In anticipation for the panel, look back on Margiela's A/W 04 fashion film in collaboration with Nigel Bennett based on real conversations with five women here.
Comment