Introducing our NYFW Illustrator Veronica Mortellaro

Seattle based artist Veronica Mortellaro is our guest illustrator for NYFW this season! Don't miss her interpretations of designers such as Tom Ford and Calvin Klein as part of our coverage of New York collections.

Fascinated by people, bodies, relationships, and emotions, Mortellaro uses the fluidity of acrylic ink and watercolour to explore the human figure. As a young woman living with chronic pain, Mortellaro's figures are an expression of human experience. The medium of ink facilitates the fluid relationship between Mortellaro and her work. Don't miss her muted abstract forms in our carefully curated collections coverage.