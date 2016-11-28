It's SHOWstudio's 16th birthday!

Happy Birthday SHOWstudio! Established in November 2000, SHOWstudio’s innovative and ground-breaking projects have defined the manner in which fashion is presented via the Internet.

From our first fashion film Diamond Blues, featuring Kate Moss, SHOWstudio has developed from solely making and promoting fashion film, to working with the latest technologies and allowing an international audience instant and unparalleled access to the previously closed world of high fashion.

SHOWstudio collaborates with some of the most influential and acclaimed figures of contemporary fashion, including John Galliano, Naomi Campbell, Rick Owens, Comme des Garçons and Alexander McQueen.

Take a look back at some of our favourite projects; Pin-ups featuring Victoria's secret models, #StyleShootDraw our first Facebook live broadcast, and our rolling Subjective interview series featuring Erin O'Connor, Winnie Harlow, Karen Elson and more.