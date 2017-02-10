by SHOWstudio 1 day, 5 hours ago. Julie Filipenko is our New York Womenswear A/W 17 Illustrator! New York Fashion Week has begun! Interpreting the runway looks this season is illustrator Julie Filipenko. Julie Filipenko is an artist from Tel Aviv, Israel. Her work depicts the strange relationship between innocence and perversion. Filipenko is known for her unique way of combining youthful subjects with woodland creatures Head to the SHOWStudio Tumblr to see her A/W 17 illustrations. Comment Your Name Your Comment
