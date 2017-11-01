Lou Stoppard is our November guest curator for Tumblr

In keeping with our tradition of handing over the SHOWstudio Tumblr to a different contributor the first week of every month, our November guest curator will be none other than editor-at-large Lou Stoppard. Stoppard will be publishing exciting extracts from her brand new book, Fashion Together released earlier this month by Rizzoli.

'You find a mate who’s going to complement the parts of you that are missing and that’s what both of us do, because Michèle left to her own devices would be in a tent in the wilderness.' - Rick Owens on Michèle Lamy from Fashion Together.

Follow our Tumblr all this week from 1 November to gain never before seen access into the making of Fashion Together!