'Love, Money, God' interview with the late Susan Train

The final instalment of Love, Money, God is launching today, in memory of the late Susan Train who died in Paris last week.

The series sees journalist Sofia Tchkonia interviewing influential figures of the twentieth and twenty-first century fashion and culture, a source for an ongoing research for her 'Icons and Muses' project. As an exclusive for SHOWstudio, Tchkonia allowed our team to edit the uncut footage and release it on our site.

In the final interview, the journalist asks Vogue's Paris Bureau Chief, the late Susan Train, about her relationships, religion and business. In this intimate discussion, Train looks back at her life and career, reminiscing about her journey to fashion and time at Vogue.

Head over to the project to watch the interview, and revisit the previous instalments with Michele Lamy, Betty Catroux or Jean-Paul Goude.

