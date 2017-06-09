Men's S/S 18 Collections Panel Schedule

Live Panel Discussions: shows that raise eyebrows, pique interest and spark debate This season, our Live Panel Discussions focus on the shows SHOWstudio deems the most relevant and conversation-worthy. Lou Stoppard and Finn McTaggart will chair panels alongside industry experts. Our panels this season will be streamed regularly at 11:00 or 17:00 BST. See our schedules for each city below:

London

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Saturday, 10 June, at 17:00 BST

Topic: Young London. How has the city's longstanding interplay between club culture and fashion shaped new designers?

Panelists:

Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor

Lyall Hakaraia, mentor and creative maverick

Princess Julia, DJ and writer

Willie Walters, professor

Richard Mortimer, editor

See what the panelists had to say about Charles Jeffery in the live panel discussion here

Pitti Uomo

JW Anderson Thursday, 15 June, at 11:00 BST

Topic: Art and Fashion. Off the back of Anderson’s Disobedient Bodies exhibition at The Hepworth Wakefield, we discuss the 'designer as curator'.

Panelists:

Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor

Mimma Viglezio, creative consultant

Amnah Hazef

Don't forget to catch up and learn more about the designer by watching our exclusive In Fashion interview with Anderson, in preparation for the panel.

Milan

Dolce & Gabanna Saturday, 17 June, at 17:00 BST

Topic: Social media and the rise of the ‘influencers’. Students weigh in on fashion’s new relationship with celebrity.

Panelists:

Lou Stoppard, SHOWstudio editor

And a selection of students

Prada Sunday 18 June, at 17:00 BST

Topic: This year, Prada staged their first fashion show dedicated to Cruise. This panel focuses on the changing business models dominating fashion. Panelists: Lou Stoppard, SHOWstudio editor Mimma Viglezio, creative consultant Karinna Nobbs, academic

Paris

Walter Van Beirendonck Wednesday, 21 June, at 17:00 BST

Topic: This discussion considers how gay culture has impacted, shaped and changed fashion.

Panelists:

Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor

And a selection of industry experts

In anticipation of this panel discussion be sure to re-watch 'Crossed Crocodiles Growl', the fashion film created by Beirendonck

Comme Des Garcons Homme Friday, 23 June, at 17:00 BST

Topic: To time with the Met’s current show, The Art of the In-Between, this panel looks at the cult of Comme.

Panelists:

Finn McTaggart, SHOWstudio editor

Jeffrey Horsely, curator

And a selection of industry experts

Hear more from Comme founder Rei Kawakubo in her interview alongside Nick Knight as part of 'The Power of Witches'

New York

Raf Simons: TBC

Topic: The designer as a creative director. This panel considers the role a designer can play in changing and shaping a brand, in this case, Calvin Klein.

Panelists:

Lou Stoppard, SHOWstudio editor

And a selection of industry experts

While you wait for the panels, head to our Collections page to stay up to date with what menswear is offering for S/S 18!

