Molly Goddard is our next 'In Fashion' interviewee!

We are delighted to announce that womenswear designer and 2016 British Emerging Talent award-winner Molly Goddard will be our next 'In Fashion' interviewee! Goddard will be interviewed live by Lou Stoppard 8 October 2017 11:30 BST.

Specialising in traditional hand-craft techniques such as hand pleating, smocking and crocheting. Goddard's collections are held in stockists worldwide including Dover Street Market, Trading Museum Comme des Garçons, I.T, Browns, Boon the Shop and Club 21.

Goddard's work touches upon themes of special occasions, nostalgia and coming of age, often taking inspiration from party dressing and Sunday best. The techniques she utilises serve to create clothes that are both delicate and fragile.

Tune in to this exclusive live interview 8 October to hear Goddard discuss her affinity for buzzworthy shows, her family-based practice and her mastery of pouffed silhouettes!