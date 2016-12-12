New Design Download Launching on Christmas Day!

Our eleventh Design Download is launching 25 December 2016! As a Christmas gift to you, our SHOWstudio audience, we are offering the pattern for a garment from one of London's most celebrated designers to download and make.

Launched in 2002, SHOWstudio's Design Download initiative has a simple and direct aim: to help demystify the fashion process by offering prestigious designer garment patterns for download via the Internet. Past contributors to the series include John Galliano, Junya Watanabe, J.W. Anderson, Yohji Yamamoto and Alexander McQueen.

Keep an eye out for the skirt pattern launching on Christmas Day! Can you guess the designer?