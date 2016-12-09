New Fashion Film Submission by GVN908

As part of SHOWstudio's commitment to championing fashion film, Nick Knight invites aspiring filmmakers from across the globe to submit their work to SHOWstudio. A selection of submissions that inspired or impressed him feature in our Fashion Film Submissions page.

The latest edition is a film entitled Gravity by GVN908. GVN908 is a semi-anonymous entity and their work explores rooms where the visceral body is merging with the avatar. It combines blurry VCR filming with graphic illustrations, overlayed with music by WWWINGS and ENDGAME.

Watch the film and revisit our previous submissions and send your work to submissions@showstudio.com to be considered for inclusion!