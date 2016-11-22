New Fashion Film Submission from Yuen Hsieh!

The latest of our Fashion Film Submission's, Xiu Long by Yuen Hsieh, has been launched on SHOWstudio!

The film examines the journey of Taiwan's culture collisions and was shown at the first London Design Biennale that opened September 2016 at Somerset House..

Hsieh is a filmmaker based in London, born in Taiwan and educated in London. He studied BA Graphic Design at Central Saint Martins and MA Visual Communication at Royal College of Art in 2013.

