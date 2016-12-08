New interview with HARD EARS' founder photographer Ronan Mckenzie

Launching today, 7 December 2016, HARD EARS is photographer Ronan Mckenzie’s debut publication.

HARD EARS' first issue is a collection of text and imagery inspired by an appreciation of the notion of old.

In this project, Mckenzie discusses the magazine's inspirations and manifesto alongside two accompanying fashion films, Penny Up and A Practice In The Morning. Penny Up, by filmmaker Cieron Magat explores the traditional game of pitching pennies, whilst A Practice In The Morning, by Mckenzie, captures 5 dancers during practise.

HARD EARS' Issue 1 is available to buy from our SHOWstudio/MACHINE-A store alongside the Marieyat clothing that can be seen in A Practice In The Morning.