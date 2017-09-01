New Label Les Girls Les Boys celebrates the concept of 'Bed to Street'

Self indentifying as a brand that embraces the newest cultural and generational attitudes, Les Girls Les Boys launches their first collection this week!

Promoting the idea of 'Bed to Street,' the line is categorised by simple underwear, soft t-shirts and beautifully cut hoodies. Unadorned and modest in colour, the brand commits to an image that is is un-filtered, un-pretentious and honest. Resolutely democratic and self-assured les girls les boys celebrates the fluidity of love and friendship, cross cultural mind-sets and diverse identities.

