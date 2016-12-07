New! Nick Knight's fashion films for the 2016 British Fashion Awards

For the 2016 British Fashion Awards, Nick Knight created two fashion films, Up and 90210. Both films aim to reflect the clothes and people in fashion that are exciting, but often get overlooked. Knight put great focus on his casting, finding girls through both agencies and Instagram, eschewing the often commonplace lack of diversity and representation within the industry.

'I think you convince people by showing them there is a better way, so by showing the beauty and strength of these women of colour, it's the best way to convince people that it should be an ethnically diverse fashion world.' - Nick Knight

Styled by Charlotte Stockdale, Phoebe Arnold and Clemence Lobert, both films showcase a range of contemporary designers including Nasir Mazhar, Hood By Air, Givenchy and Molly Goddard. Both films feature soundtracks by Travis Scott.

