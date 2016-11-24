New 'North' interview with Christopher Shannon

Inspired by the stereotypical imagery of the North of England in fashion, and the impact that our environment and places of origin have on one's identity and creative output, North aims to gain insight from individuals from the fashion industry through a series of interviews.

The latest instalment features Christopher Shannon, Central Saint Martins graduate and Liverpool native. Shannon speaks about how his hometown has played a part in each of his collections and his love hate relationship with the North.

Watch the interview and be sure to explore the rest of our North Project featuring essays by Gareth Pugh and Adrian Green, as well as an interview with Claire Barrow.