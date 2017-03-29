New project! 'Constructed' launches today!

Constructed launches today!

As a fashion film championing platform, SHOWstudio has always encouraged and supported up-and-coming fashion filmmakers. Last year, we began collaborating with Zhejiang Fashion Institute, in Ningbo, China, by providing its students multiple film briefs to follow. Created by SHOWstudio Director Nick Knight, designer Gareth Pugh and artist Rei Nadal, each brief consisted of exploring different film matters, such as fashion in motion, portraits and narratives.

Watch the winning films as they showcase students exploring the concepts of fashion film for the first time, as well as making use of the unique materials at their disposal.

Inspired by the influence of late Chinese photographer Ren Hang, Lara Johnson-Wheeler has written an essay, Red Flag, Blue Pencil, exploring the effect the 'The Great Firewall of China' has had on creativity and self-expression.

Conducted by SHOWstudio Junior Editor Georgina Evans, Constructed also features an image-led interview with artist and educator Layla Sailor, explaining how censorship influences the education of young filmmakers in China.

Examine the balance of expression and restraint in art, fashion and photography now.

Related Projects