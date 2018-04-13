Nick Knight welcomes Mimma Viglezio as Editor of SHOWstudio!

I am extremely excited and proud to welcome Mimma Viglezio as Editor of SHOWstudio. As regular viewers will know, Mimma is already an important part of SHOWstudio with her in depth and well informed collections reviews, Head to Head. Mimma can also be seen both chairing and as a guest on many of the SHOWstudio collections panels and has gathered a huge fanbase with her intelligent and perceptive questioning as well as her incredible business knowledge which comes from her time at PPR (now Kering) and Louis Vuitton.

We are looking forward enormously to having her involvement and insight in all the parts of SHOWstudio from the commerce to the gallery, our upcoming Fashion Film Awards and of course future panels. Mimma, fantastic to have you on board.

Nick