'North' Essay Launch

North: Identity, Photography, Fashion is an exhibition curated by Lou Stoppard and Adam Murray coinciding with the North series, featured on SHOWstudio.

The aim was to unpick the identity typically associated with The North of England through a variety of mediums including; photography, text and fashion. Held at the Open Eye Gallery, in Liverpool, the exhibition opened on the 5 January and will finish on 19 March 2017.

The SHOWstudio series ran alongside the exhibition with exclusive interviews and essays provided by creatives from the North. These included designers such as Claire Barrow, Gareth Pugh, Christopher Shannon. As part of the exhibition promotion SHOWstudio took over the Open Eye Gallery's instagram for a week, showing snippets of these interviews and imagery provided.

The final essay, launched today on SHOWstudio, discusses the importance of photography as a medium to express fashion, especially in The North of England, the essay reflects and contemplates the impact of new media on this.

Revist all the series has to offer now or head to see the exhibtiion before the 19 March.

