North launches at the Open Eye Gallery, Liverpool tonight!

North: Identity, Photography, Fashion, co-curated by SHOWstudio Editor-at-Large Lou Stoppard and academic Adam Murray, opens tonight at the Open Eye Gallery, Liverpool. To celebrate the launch, we are proud to present two brand new interviews as part of our rolling series North.

Liverpudlian stylist Thom Murphy and Blackburn-born brand consultant Gary Aspden each discuss their personal perspectives on the influence street culture, music and sport have had on representations of Northern identity in fashion and fashion imagery. Set to visuals created by SHOWstudio interns Tom Zambaz and Chiara Broggi using a mix of sourced archive footage and modern technologies, the films provide a visual journey, exploring both place and time.

Can't make it to Liverpool tonight? Watch the films here and learn more about the process of the exhibition with Murray's Tumblr Take-over, featuring a selection of his research imagery.