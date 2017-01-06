Our A/W 17 London Menswear Illustrator is Lara Mackenzie Lee!

Our first A/W 17 fashion week illustrator is Lara Mackenzie Lee! As this season kicks off, make sure you don't miss any of her London Menswear illustrations.

Lara Mackenzie Lee is based in London. Having studied Fashion Communication with Promotion at Central Saint Martins, Lee's art work focuses on abstraction and surrealism. Lee has previously worked for Stella McCartney, Erdem and Selfridges and has interned at SHOWstudio.

Head to the SHOWstudio Tumblr to see her illustrations of the A/W 17 collections!