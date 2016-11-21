Our Art and Fashion Forum by Grażyna Kulczyk panels have launched!

On 29 to 30 October, SHOWstudio moderated two creative panel discussions in Poznań, Poland as part of the 10th Anniversary of Art and Fashion Forum by Grażyna Kulczyk! The theme of the event was Different = Irreplaceable and both the fashion and art discussions elaborated upon this.

The Memento Mori in Contemporary Art panel was hosted by Carrie Scott, SHOWstudio's shop director, and brought together arts broadcaster Kate Bryan, Nick Knight, and artists Hugo Wilson and Claire Morgan to discuss whether vanitas and Memento mori are present and alive in contemporary art today.

The Fashion Beyond The Body panel was hosted by Lou Stoppard, editor-at-large of SHOWstudio, who opened the floor to discuss fashion in the context of exhibitions, theatre, and every way fashion can be expressed beyond garments. She was joined by panelists milliner Stephen Jones, production designer Joseph Bennett, curator Oriole Cullen and auction specialist Philippe Garner.