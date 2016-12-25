Our eleventh Design Download is now available!

Simone Rocha's skirt pattern for S/S 14 is now available to download as a Christmas gift!

For our eleventh Design Download, SHOWstudio teams with Simone Rocha, winner of the British Womenswear Designer award at the 2016 British Fashion Awards. The Irish-born, London-based designer has donated the pattern to a three-bite, pearl embellished skirt from her S/S 14 collection. The piece encapsulates her signature twisted take on femininity. Download the pattern and enter our competition.

Once you've constructed your take on the skirt, simply submit images of your creation to SHOWstudio via Twitter (@SHOWstudio #DesignDownload) and/or email (design.download@showstudio.com) for the chance to see your work displayed online in our submissions gallery. Nick Knight and Rocha will review the entries and select their favourite. The winner will be awarded a print of a specially-commissioned illustration by one of our most celebrated contributing artists, British illustrator Fiona Gourlay. The work will feature the skirt as it was originally styled in Rocha’s S/S 14 show.



The competition will close on 1 March 2017. Get sewing and keep us updated on your progress! #DesignDownload