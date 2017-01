Paris Menswear A/W 17 Live Panel Discussions Schedule

Paris Menswear A/W 17 is underway! See our Paris A/W 17 panel schedule below:

Balenciaga 18 January 2017 at 11.00 GMT

Guest Chair: Anastasiia Fedorova

Panelists:

Creative consultant, Mimma Viglezio

Writer, Dino Bonacic

Designer, Dasha Selyanova

Walter Van Beirendonck 18 January 2017 at 16.30 GMT

Guest Chair: Anastasiia Fedorova

Panelists:

Designer, Rory Parnell-Mooney

Curator, Ben Whyman

Editor, Olya Kuryshchuk

Fashion historian, Nathalie Khan

Yohiji Yamamoto 19 January 2017 at 17.30 GMT

Guest Chair: Finn Mactaggart

Student Panelists:

UCA, Deane Bean

UCA, Bradley Meller

Westminster, Roman Hoering

RCA, Elizabeth Vale

LCF, Peng Tai

Comme Des Garcons 20 January at 17.00 GMT

Guest Chair: Anastasiia Fedorova

Panelists: TBC