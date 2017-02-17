Poppy Waddilove is our London Womenswear A/W 17 Illustrator!

London Fashion Week kicks off today! Every season, SHOWstudio commissions a new artist to interpret key runway looks from the current collections.

Poppy Waddilove is a London-based painter and fashion illustrator. A regular attendee at London Fashion Week, where she sketches live from the runway, Waddilove's work is inspired by dream-like emotion, capturing the line and gestures of the body and creating spontaneity of movement.

Waddilove will be illustrating here in our SHOWstudio space over the LFW collections! Follow our social media platforms to watch her live or head to the SHOWstudio Tumblr to stay updated on Poppy Waddilove's take on the LFW collections!