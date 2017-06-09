Sally Bourke is our London S/S 18 Menswear illustrator!

London Fashion Week Men's has begun! Every season, SHOWstudio commissions a new artist to interpret key runway looks from the current collections. For time it's artist Sally Bourke.

Bourke is an Australian-based painter whose studio career spans almost twenty years and has been exhibited widely in Australia. Her artwork is inspired by her upbringing and her portraits and scenes are an attempt to make reconciliations with her past, live in the present and imagine the future.

