See our latest Fashion Film Submission by Regina Sepp

The latest of our Fashion Film Submission's, I Don't Need It by Regina Sepp has launched on SHOWstudio!

The film portrays personal empowerment with a story told by Marne van Opstal from the Dance Theatre of The Netherlands. Music by Dutch electronic duo Weval.

SHOWstudio is a committed supporter of fashion film and aspiring creatives. To show this support, Nick Knight asks filmmakers from across the globe to submit their work to SHOWstudio - a selection of submissions that Knight finds impressive or inspiring feature on SHOWstudio.

Revisit our previous submissions and send your work to submissions@showstudio.com to be considered for inclusion!