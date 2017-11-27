by SHOWstudio .
SHOWstudio fashion illustrator John Booth decorates The London EDITION Christmas Tree!
SHOWstudio illustrator and long time collaborator John Booth has created the Christmas Tree for The London EDITION this year! Renowned for his graphic aesthetic featuring multi-layered collages of textures and colours, Booth's work illuminates the room with festive spirit. Defying the norms of a traditional tree, the handcrafted approach and textures are synonymous with Booth's craft.
The London EDITION has partnered with House of Voltaire, to sell Booth’s creations for The Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity that supports LGBTQ+ youth affected by homelessness.
