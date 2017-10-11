SHOWstudio has a fashion illustration pop-up on Floral Street!

Nick Knight and his award winning fashion website SHOWstudio are offering the public a chance to explore their extensive archive of original fashion illustrations at a brand new pop-up on Covent Garden's newly opened Floral Street!



The space will be open until January 2018 and will host a selection of SHOWstudio's illustrators taking residency, allowing the public a chance to watch them work first hand. The space also offers visitors a chance to sit on one of SHOWstudio's panel sets. The gorgeous chairs, usually reserved only for panelists are arranged to create a reading corner with a curated selection of books and magazines.



SHOWstudio has consistently pushed the boundaries of communicating fashion and all stages of the creative process. Throughout the years, as a key advocate of fashion illustration, SHOWstudio has gathered a community of the most exciting emerging and established illustrators and commissioned a variety of unique and collectable artworks for its seasonal collections coverage and for special projects. As affordable and unique pieces, these artworks offer a perfect entry point for future art collectors and the SHOWstudio Floral Street pop-up provides the perfect environment to introduce these artists and illustrators to a much deserved wider audience.

Illustration attached is by Stephen Doherty.