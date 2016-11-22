SHOWstudio in collaboration with CANIFFF

SHOWstudio is supporting the Canadian International Fashion Film Festival 2017! CANIFF explores the diverse and shifting landscape of fashion film and aims to honour some of the genre's most talented filmmaker's.

SHOWstudio will be present throughout CANIFFF, participating on the jury and live panel discussion. The film submissions will be judged and a winner will be selected in thirteen categories. The competition is open to internationally established creatives as well as emerging local talents.

2017 submissions are now open! For more information and to submit your fashion film head to: www.canifff.com/submission/

Can't get enough fashion film? Explore our extensive archive!