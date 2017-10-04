SHOWstudio x Innersect, Shanghai!

SHOWstudio are honoured to be a media partner and contributor for Innersect, Shanghai. Innersect is an impressive showcase of creatives from the world of art, food, fashion and music, who stem, not only from the contemporary and forward-thinking city of Shanghai, but from the influencing cities of New York, Paris, London, L.A and Tokyo.

From 4 October to 10 October, the SHOWstudio team will be visiting Shanghai to showcase our work, host a panel discussion and film a selection of In Your Face interviews!

SHOWstudio will be showcasing their films in a custom booth at the Innersect expo - If you have a ticket, stop by and meet the team! Plus: The trade show will have a bounty of SHOWstudio contributors and unique new talent on display, visit to peruse spaces by the likes of Scott Campbell, J.W.Anderson, Kelly Beeman and more.

On 6 October, Lou Stoppard will be joined by No Vacancy Inn’s Tremaine Emory, Ambush’s Yoon Ahn, our host Edison Chen and ALYX’s Matthew Williams to discuss Collaboration within fashion - why are collaborations so prevalent within street-culture and to what extent is this to do with the merging of music with fashion. This will be released on SHOWstudio's In Conversation series at a later date. Stay tuned for both the panel and the upcoming In Your Face's with ASAP Rocky and Dr. Woo!

Scan the QR code in the attached image for more information and download the Innersect app to buy tickets, download schedules and for all details of the next few days.

Thanks to Edison and his wonderful team for hosting us!