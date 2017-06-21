SHOWstudio x Port Eliot Festival

SHOWstudio's latest exhibition, Fashion Flora will be travelling to Port Eliot festival from Friday 27 July to Monday 30 July! As part of the festival's continual exploration into the creative industries, fusing the likes of art, fashion, flowers and music, SHOWstudio will be hosting a pop up gallery at the Orangerie.

The exhibition will showcase bespoke fashion illustrations from Fashion Flora, originally shown at our gallery space at 22D Ebury Street. The exhibition captures some of the greatest floral catwalk moments as chosen by floral designer Flora Starkey. In tandem with Nick Knight, Starkey allocated these moments to our community of artists to re-intepret the looks in their unique stylings. Exceptional floral looks by the likes of Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Dior and many more will be on show.

In addition to the exhibition, SHOWstudio will be hosting live art master classes with the exceptionally talented illustrators Fiona Gourlay, Jenifer Corker and Gill Button!

Follow SHOWstudio on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for live coverage of the festival!

Tickets to attend the Port Eliot can be purchased here.

