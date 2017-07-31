Tumblr Take-over: Fecal Matter

Tomorrow, 1 August, Fecal Matter will be taking over SHOWstudio's tumblr as our latest guest curator!

Fecale Matter, made up of Hannah Rose and Steven Raj, is a multi-disciplinary brand created as a means to express uncensored ideas. The duo have created a whole world dedicated to the promotion of uncoventional beauty, creating products which connect fashion, music and politics. Fecale Matter featured in SHOWstudio's 'Infamy' project shot earlier in the month, and in anticipation of its launch, don't miss their daily tumblr updates this week!

Visit SHOWstudio to view Fecale Matter's daily artistic inspiration!