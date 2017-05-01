Tumblr take-over: Guillermo Andrade

For the first week in May, Guillermo Andrade of LA streetwear label FourTwoFour will be taking over the SHOWstudio Tumblr as our latest guest curator!

Since being founded in 2010, with an ethos inspired by the unification of streetwear, lifestyle and contemporary art, 424 have collaborated with leading brands and is one of the latest drops on our SHOWstudio/MACHINE- A e-store.

During the take-over, Andrade will be posting about seven years in seven days, documenting his journey from the day he opened.

Head over to the SHOWstudio Tumblr to keep up with Andrade’s take-over from 1-7 May and revisit past take-overs by Alice Hawkins, Adam Murray, Simon Foxton, Hari Nef and many more!