Upcoming In Fashion Interviews!

SHOWstudio are delighted to announce that the next two people to be interviewed by Lou Stoppard, as part of our In Fashion series will be photgraphers Jamie Hawkesworth and Peter Lindbergh! The interviews will take place 19 May 2017, with Hawkesworth's interview going live at 11:00 GMT later followed by Lindbergh's at 13:30 GMT.

The In Fashion series hosts a set of exlusive interviews, profiling industry experts and questioning them about their career and the ever changing fashion landscape. In anticipation of these interviews, watch our previous installments in the series by the likes of Glen Luchford, Thomas Tait and Venetia Scott.

