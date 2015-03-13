About

The product of Shaun Leane's boundless imagination, this fashion film, entitled 18 Woodstock Street after Leane’s workshop and studio, sees Leane's jewellery in motion. Made in collaboration with Foxall Studio, flora and fauna float in and out of focus, mirroring ornamental details. Featuring alongside three process films, which each display the method of achieving the zero gravity effect, this unique fashion film immerses the viewer in Leane's chimerical world.

From restoring Art Nouveau floral jewels, to creating earrings from porcupine quills and macaw feathers for Lee Alexander McQueen, Leane continually utilises natural elements within his work. This is mirrored throughout the film, as Leane’s work is sent into flight, floating amidst roses, thorns and leaves.