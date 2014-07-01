Nick Knight, adidas, Goldie and Gary Aspden

adidas Originals x Spezial A/W 17

For A/W 17, SPEZIAL continues to take inspiration from the enduring adidas legacy in sport and leisure, presenting a range of reimagined apparel pieces. To celebrate the launch of this new season, Nick Knight shot streetwear icon Goldie in a dynamic editorial curated by longtime SHOWstudio collaborator Gary Aspden