About

Explore Alice Hawkins' magical world with these exclusive scans. Taken from the photographer and filmmaker's personal creative diaries, the pages feature everything from travel Polaroids to written notes. Hawkins has been chronicling her artistic process since the age of 15 when at school, and relies on her journals for noting down interesting characters and logging ideas for the future.

To celebrate the publication of her debut book, Alice's Adventures, in April 2017, photographer Alice Hawkins talks to Lou Stoppard about her unique approach and the amazing cast of characters she’s assembled over the course of her career.